Housing, transport projects set for Dunoon
The City of Cape Town says a R42 million upgrade to a local taxi rank will begin in the next two months.
CAPE TOWN - Dunoon residents stand to benefit from two major infrastructure projects - a public transport facility and a housing development.
The City of Cape Town says that a R42 million upgrade to a local taxi rank will begin in the next two months.
A housing development will also be established in the area.
The city's mayoral committee member Brett Herron says: "We share this vision with the community leadership and it was very well received. We plan to take this out to the bigger community in the next month. Full completion of the project will take place over phases as it’s a large piece of land. At this stage, we’re about to embark on a detailed design on what the community needs to look like and where facilities need be placed."
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
