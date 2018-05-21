Henri van Breda guilty of murder, attempted murder
The judgment also finds Henri Van Breda guilty of defeating the ends of justice because he tampered with the crime scene and hurt himself.
CAPE TOWN - Judge Siraj Desai has ruled that Henri Van Breda is guilty of murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.
Van Breda has been on trial for the murder of his parents and older brother and maiming his younger sister in an attack at their Stellenbosch home in January 2015.
Judge Desai handed down judgment in the Western Cape High Court on Monday afternoon.
“Count one, the murder of Rudi Van Breda, the accused is found guilty. Count two, the murder of Martin Van Breda, the accused is found guilty. Count three, the murder of Teresa Van Breda, the accused is found guilty. Count four, the attempted murder of Marli Van Breda, the accused is found guilty. Count five, defeating or obstructing the administration of justice, the accused is found guilty.”
The judgment also finds Van Breda guilty of defeating the ends of justice because he tampered with the crime scene and hurt himself.
Van Breda’s girlfriend was seated at the back of the court. She cried as judgment is read.
Desai has described Van Breda as an unimpressive witness who contradicted himself on the stand.
The judge says the evidence shows most of the wounds on the 23-year-old’s body were self-inflicted and it’s been found he had time to tamper with the crime scene before the authorities arrived.
Desai also confirmed there had been no breach of security on the night of the murders, denting the defence’s case that at least two intruders had broken into the house.
WATCH: Henri van Breda judgment proceedings
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH LIVE] Henri van Breda judgment
-
Robbers hit cash van at Jabulani Mall
-
SuperSport to interview all parties involved in Ashwin Willemse walkout
-
Parly committee weighs in on Ashwin Willemse's walkout
-
Judge: Van Breda’s wounds similar to those described in books of self-injuries
-
Maimane gives Ramaphosa 6 out of 10 for performance
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.