Henri van Breda guilty of murder, attempted murder

The judgment also finds Henri Van Breda guilty of defeating the ends of justice because he tampered with the crime scene and hurt himself.

CAPE TOWN - Judge Siraj Desai has ruled that Henri Van Breda is guilty of murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Van Breda has been on trial for the murder of his parents and older brother and maiming his younger sister in an attack at their Stellenbosch home in January 2015.

Judge Desai handed down judgment in the Western Cape High Court on Monday afternoon.

“Count one, the murder of Rudi Van Breda, the accused is found guilty. Count two, the murder of Martin Van Breda, the accused is found guilty. Count three, the murder of Teresa Van Breda, the accused is found guilty. Count four, the attempted murder of Marli Van Breda, the accused is found guilty. Count five, defeating or obstructing the administration of justice, the accused is found guilty.”

Van Breda’s girlfriend was seated at the back of the court. She cried as judgment is read.

Desai has described Van Breda as an unimpressive witness who contradicted himself on the stand.

The judge says the evidence shows most of the wounds on the 23-year-old’s body were self-inflicted and it’s been found he had time to tamper with the crime scene before the authorities arrived.

Desai also confirmed there had been no breach of security on the night of the murders, denting the defence’s case that at least two intruders had broken into the house.

WATCH: Henri van Breda judgment proceedings