Gauteng to experience cool conditions, rain forecast for CT

JOHANNESBURG - Weather conditions are expected to improve this week in Gauteng as a cold front moves out of the province.

The weather services says no extreme conditions are expected for the rest of the week.

Forecaster Lula Maphene said, “The system we had over the Northern Cape and Western Cape is weakening so we are expecting isolated thunder showers. Temperatures are expected to be cool and cold over high ground.”

In Cape Town, showers are expected on Monday morning with a fresh north westerly with a high of 17.

Port Elizabeth will be sunny with a high of 24.

