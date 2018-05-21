Gauteng to experience cool conditions, rain forecast for CT
The weather services says that no extreme conditions are expected for the rest of the week.
JOHANNESBURG - Weather conditions are expected to improve this week in Gauteng as a cold front moves out of the province.
Forecaster Lula Maphene said, “The system we had over the Northern Cape and Western Cape is weakening so we are expecting isolated thunder showers. Temperatures are expected to be cool and cold over high ground.”
Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 21.5.2018 pic.twitter.com/hLOw3Lsoyd— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 20, 2018
In Cape Town, showers are expected on Monday morning with a fresh north westerly with a high of 17.
Port Elizabeth will be sunny with a high of 24.
For more details, go to the Weather Service’s website.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
