Former Springbok player Errol Tobias ‘emphathises’ with Willimse

Ashwin Willimse walked off set during a live show over the weekend saying he felt patronised by his colleagues Nick Mallet and Naas Botha.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s first black Springbok rugby player Errol Tobias says he empathises with Supersport analyst Ashwin Willimse.

Willimse walked off set during a live show over the weekend saying he felt patronised by his colleagues Nick Mallet and Naas Botha.

Although it's not clear what caused Willimse to walk off set, a video has gone viral in which he can be heard saying that he's been called a quota player throughout his rugby career despite his achievements.

Tobias who is also a former Supersport analyst says the name "quota" should be forgotten.

“I think it's utter nonsense this big hype regarding quota. I think we should forget about this quota, it’s an insult for anyone who has played for South Africa,” he said.

Supersport says it's investigating the matter which has drawn strong reaction from the public and from Parlimanent.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

