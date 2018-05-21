Female elephant poisoned with cyanide in Zimbabwe

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
Go

Female elephant poisoned with cyanide in Zimbabwe

The dead elephant was a lactating female on the shores of Lake Kariba; it’s thought there could now be an orphaned calf in need of rescue.

FILE: A female elephant and her calf in the Tembe Elephant Park Foundation 27 September 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
FILE: A female elephant and her calf in the Tembe Elephant Park Foundation 27 September 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
one hour ago

HARARE - A female elephant has been poisoned with cyanide on the southern shores of Lake Kariba.

Conservationists say it’s the first incident of its kind in this area, which includes the Matusadona National Park.

And a major disaster was averted after they decontaminated four sites laced with the poison. The dead elephant was a lactating female; it’s thought there could now be an orphaned calf in need of rescue.

Rangers discovered four sites contaminated with cyanide mixed with coarse salt.

The method has been used to poison hundreds of elephants in Hwange National Park far to the west, but this is the first recorded case of cyanide being used in this area.

Conservation group Bumi Hills Foundation says rangers burnt the carcass of the dead elephant and decontaminated affected areas.

But the killing will be seen as a worrying change of tactic by poachers in this area.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA