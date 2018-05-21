Fedusa denies govt’s claim it agreed 'in principle' to wage deal

The union federation’s Dennis George says there was never any agreement as claimed by the government.

PRETORIA - The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) has rejected government’s claim that it agreed in principle to a public sector wage increase deal, saying it must still get a mandate from its members.

Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo was expected to announce the conclusion of the deal in Pretoria earlier on Monday but instead sent a department official to announce that unions have not yet signed on the dotted line.

The government tabled its final offer at the public service co-ordinating bargaining council on Friday.

Fedusa’s Dennis George says there was never any agreement in principle as claimed by government.

“No, there never [was] an agreement, the agreement is only when workers accept the agreement. Then you can say we have an agreement. The negotiators must now go back to the structures of the unions and give a report back to them and say ‘this is the offer the employer is making’.”

He says this agreement only has to be in place by the first of July so there is ample time for unions to get a mandate from their members.

Meanwhile, the Public Service Association (PSA) has rejected government’s offer and negotiations have deadlocked.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)