Equal Education to probe sexual harassment claims against ex-officials
The organisation has been rocked by the scandal involving at least three of its former senior male officials.
JOHANNESBURG - Equal Education says its priority now is to afford several women who’ve come forward with allegations of sexual harassment the chance to tell their side of the story to investigators.
Equal Education’s former general secretary Tshepo Motsepe was the first to resign followed by the NGO’s former head of organising Luyolo Mazwembe, and most recently former treasurer general and co-founder Doron Isaacs.
The organisation has established an independent inquiry to look into sexual harassment allegations against Motsepe.
It also says the matter involving Mazwembe is at a sensitive, but advanced stage.
Isaacs is being investigated within the organisation.
Equal Education’s Leanne Jansen-Thomas says: “None of the women who have come forward has indicated that they want to pursue criminal charges. They are now preparing to testify before the independent panel.”
Jansen-Thomas says the allegations have tarnished the organisation’s reputation but they have to challenge them head-on.
Meanwhile, activist Zackie Achmat has been accused of covering up for Isaacs. He has denied the allegations.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
