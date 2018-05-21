Desai: Axe used to kill Van Breda family same one kept in the home

Judgment is currently being handed down in Henri van Breda's murder trial in the Western Cape High Court.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANESBURG - Judge Siraj Desai says that it is highly unlikely that an alleged perpetrator would fortuitously bring a similar axe to the one kept in the Van Breda family home.

He is accused of axing his parents and brother to death at the family's luxury De Zalze Estate home three years ago and seriously wounding his sister.

So far, the court has found there was no security breach at the house at the time of the murders./

Scrutiny of security at the De Zalze Estate played a significant role in the murder trial.

The State tried to prove how improbable it was for an intruder to gain access to the estate undetected.

The defence tried to prove that shortcomings in the security system to strengthen the murder accused’s claim that at least two intruders broke into the house and attacked him and his family.

Judge Siraj Desai however has sided with the State on this aspect, finding there was no security breach that night.

Desai says that an alarm went off just after 1am on the morning of 27 January 2015.

But this was what’s called “non-true” alarm that was essentially a test to check if it was working.

But Desai says if this was an intruder, it would mean the person walked around the estate for several hours undetected before finding the Van Breda home and attacking the family.

