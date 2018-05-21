Delft Taxi Association chaiperson shot dead

Transport MEC Donald Grant has condemned the killing, saying the deceased was widely respected by his colleagues in the minibus taxi industry.

CAPE TOWN - Deadly taxi violence in Cape Town has claimed yet another life, this time the chairperson of the Delft Taxi Association Nazeem Daniels.

The taxi boss was shot and killed at the Delft Taxi Rank on Monday morning.

This is the latest in a string of taxi-related killings over the past few months.

Some Delft residents have taken to social media, expressing their shock and sadness when hearing about the death of taxi boss Daniels.

The operator fondly known in the taxi community as Arab was also a representative of Santaco in the Western Cape.

Transport MEC Donald Grant has condemned the killing, saying the deceased was widely respected by his colleagues in the minibus taxi industry.

Over the past few weeks, there have been several shootings in Mitchells Plain, Hanover Park and Hout Bay, some of them fatal. Two weeks ago, two people were shot dead at the Delft Taxi Rank.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)