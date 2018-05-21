Death toll from Ebola DRC outbreak climbs to 26
The uncertified anti-Ebola vaccine is being administered in northwest DRC.
PRETORIA - The latest death in the Democratic Republic of Congo brings to 26 the number of fatalities from the latest outbreak of Ebola.
Health authorities in the central Africa giant believe they can stop the haemorrhagic disease from spreading to the Congo’s northern neighbours.But they believe they can deal with the worst possible scenario.
The uncertified anti-Ebola vaccine is being administered in northwest DRC. It’s going to medical workers, those who have been in contact with the 46 people infected by Ebola and those who have been in contact with the contacts.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has stopped short of calling the outbreak an international medical emergency.
Congolese authorities are taking extraordinary measures to stop the spread of Ebola, starting with basic training in avoiding physical contact with others.
