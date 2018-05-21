Danny Jordaan’s lawyers: Our client is innocent of the sex harassment claims

Jordan has dismissed the new sexual harassment charges as a smear campaign to discredit him as a candidate for the top position at Safa.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for Danny Jordaan say he has no reason to doubt that he'll be re-elected as football boss at the South African Football Association (Safa)'s elective conference later this week.

The Sunday Times reported on Sunday that the niece of a top politician, who is also a prominent author, opened a case of sexual harassment against Jordaan at the Parkview Police Station last week.

This adds to the case of sexual harassment by former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson after she accused him of raping her over 25 years ago at a hotel in Port Elizabeth.

His lawyer Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi says these claims should be tested in a court of law.

“We find it interesting that this matter being lodged as far back as March is only being made in May in the week leading up to the Safa conference. We are clear that our client is innocent of the allegations.”

