Danny Jordaan's lawyer questions timing of latest sex assault claims

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for Danny Jordaan have dismissed the new sexual assault charges against him as a smear campaign to discredit him as a candidate for the top position at the South African Football Association (Safa).

According to the Sunday Times, the niece of a top politician, who is also a prominent author, opened a case of sexual harassment against Jordaan at the Parkview Police Station last week.

This adds to the case of sexual harassment by former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson after she accused him of raping her over 25 years ago at a hotel in Port Elizabeth.

The Safa boss’ lawyer Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi says that Jordaan was not aware of the new criminal charges leveled against him until he was contacted by the media.

She's denied the claims against her client, questioning the timing.

“The case number and the docket indicate that the case was opened in March this year. This has come to the surface now, leading to the Safa elections.”

Mohlala-Mulaudzi has also questioned the timing of the previous charges laid against Jordaan by Ferguson, days before the March elective conference which was subsequently postponed.

Safa will later this week host its elective conference where Jordaan will run for another term.

