Danny Jordaan's lawyer questions timing of latest sex assault claims
According to the 'Sunday Times', the niece of a top politician who is also a prominent author, opened a case of sexual harassment against Jordaan last week.
JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for Danny Jordaan have dismissed the new sexual assault charges against him as a smear campaign to discredit him as a candidate for the top position at the South African Football Association (Safa).
According to the Sunday Times, the niece of a top politician, who is also a prominent author, opened a case of sexual harassment against Jordaan at the Parkview Police Station last week.
This adds to the case of sexual harassment by former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson after she accused him of raping her over 25 years ago at a hotel in Port Elizabeth.
The Safa boss’ lawyer Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi says that Jordaan was not aware of the new criminal charges leveled against him until he was contacted by the media.
She's denied the claims against her client, questioning the timing.
“The case number and the docket indicate that the case was opened in March this year. This has come to the surface now, leading to the Safa elections.”
Mohlala-Mulaudzi has also questioned the timing of the previous charges laid against Jordaan by Ferguson, days before the March elective conference which was subsequently postponed.
Safa will later this week host its elective conference where Jordaan will run for another term.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Popular in Local
-
SuperSport to interview all parties involved in Ashwin Willemse walkout
-
Murder accused Henri van Breda to learn his fate
-
‘Tired of being patronised’, Ashwin Willemse walks off SuperSport set
-
SuperSport ‘looking into’ Ashwin Willemse walking off set incident
-
One dead, 5 injured in Gauteng head-on collision
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 19 May 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.