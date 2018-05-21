DA to launch own probe into Aucamp’s matter
She resigned as Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga's chief of staff last week over the alleged misrepresentation of her qualifications.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says after the investigation by its Tshwane structures, it will be launching a party probe into the circumstances around Marietha Aucamp's appointment.
Msimanga insists he had no choice but to ask Aucamp to resign after he placed her on special leave. But she says she chose to step down.
The African National Congress in the city also claims Msimanga knew Aucamp was unfit for the position beforehand.
The DA's John Steenhuizen says even with these claims, the party has done well in handling the situation.
“It could have toughed it out, it could have covered it up, but the parties grasped the nettle. Ms Aucamp no longer works for the City of Tshwane. And it has come at a huge expense for her - both publicly and professionally. We’ve taken action.”
