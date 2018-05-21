CT’s Strandfontein desalination plant goes online
Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson has on Monday revealed the Strandfontein plant is online and pumping water into the reticulation system.
CAPE TOWN - For the first time, Cape Town is being supplied with municipal water from a desalination plant.
Neilson says the Strandfontein desalination plant supplied its first 1.5 million litres of water last Tuesday. Since then, it's injected 1.5 million litres into the system every second day.
Neilson says the other water projects are all on track.
“Augmentation schemes are producing around 24 megalitres a day into the system. We envisage that ramping up over the next months to around 100 megalitres a day by the end of the year, and around 150 megalitres a day by April next year.”
The V&A Waterfront desalination plant will start supplying two million litres by early June.
The Monwabisi site will input seven million litres by the beginning of July.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
