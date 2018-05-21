Brumbies remain bottom following loss to the Lions

In the final game of the weekend, the Jaguares beat the Bulls 54-24 to make the Pretoria outfit finish off the weekend in 10th place on the overall standings.

JOHANNESBURG - Super Rugby action continued on Saturday with the Lions and Sharks having already qualified for the next round.

The action started at the Mong Kok Stadium between the Stormers and the Sunwolves. In what was a thriller of the match the visitors opened the scoring with two tries in the first 20 minutes from Dillyn Leyds and JJ Engelbrecht.

Hayden Parker and Grant Hattingh responded for the hosts with the game deadlocked at 23-all heading into the final moments.

It was heartbreak for the Cape Town side, with Hayden Parker scoring a drop goal in the 83rd minute to give the Sunwolves a 26-23 victory.

Over at Eden Park, despite Rieko Ioane's best efforts and two tries, the Blues suffered their ninth loss of the season after being beaten by the Crusader 24-32. The Blues kicking accuracy and the number of penalties conceded costing them.

Third-placed Waratahs beat the Highlanders convincingly 41-12 to cement their spot in third behind the Lions.

Jonsson Kings Park Stadium played host to the Sharks and the Chiefs. Despite the 28-24 scoreline which could have suggested a very tight affair, the Chiefs’ discipline left a lot to be desired for conceding three penalties in the eighty minutes.

Solomon Alaimalo scored a converted try in the dying moments, however, it was too little too late.

In action at the Emirates Airline Park, it was second-placed Lions taking on second-from-bottom Brumbies. In what was a convincing performance back on home soil, following a less-than-par performance from the Johannesburg side, the Lions were in top form on home ground.

Fullback, Thomas Banks, opened the scoring in the first minute for the Brumbies. That try seemed to have roared the Lions back into life – with Johan Ranse van Rensburg dotting down 10 minutes later.

Following a bad tackle on Elton Jantjies, the visitors were reduced to 14 men. The Lions made the numerical advantage count – dominating the second half with Lourens Erasmus, Ruan Dreyer, Shaun Reynolds and Marnus Schoeman all crossing the whitewash.

