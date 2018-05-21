Bonteheuwel woman shot, killed in 'gang-related' shooting

Twenty-six-year-old mother of three Jamie-Lee De Jager was killed in the crossfire on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - The community of Bonteheuwel has been rocked by another spate of shootings.

Sunday’s gun violence is believed to have been gang-related.

A seven-year-old boy was also wounded.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie said: “Yesterday we received news of the brutal killing of Jamie-Lee De Jager. It is extremely sad [and] emotional what transpired to this young mother. We are aware that another child was also shot and caught in the crossfire. He is currently in the Red Cross Hospital.”

