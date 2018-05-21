Popular Topics
Bonteheuwel woman shot, killed in 'gang-related' shooting

Twenty-six-year-old mother of three Jamie-Lee De Jager was killed in the crossfire on Sunday.

Picture: Freeimages
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The community of Bonteheuwel has been rocked by another spate of shootings.

Sunday’s gun violence is believed to have been gang-related.

Twenty-six-year-old mother of three Jamie-Lee De Jager was killed in the crossfire.

A seven-year-old boy was also wounded.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie said: “Yesterday we received news of the brutal killing of Jamie-Lee De Jager. It is extremely sad [and] emotional what transpired to this young mother. We are aware that another child was also shot and caught in the crossfire. He is currently in the Red Cross Hospital.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

