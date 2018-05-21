Bonteheuwel woman shot, killed in 'gang-related' shooting
Twenty-six-year-old mother of three Jamie-Lee De Jager was killed in the crossfire on Sunday.
CAPE TOWN - The community of Bonteheuwel has been rocked by another spate of shootings.
Sunday’s gun violence is believed to have been gang-related.
Twenty-six-year-old mother of three Jamie-Lee De Jager was killed in the crossfire.
A seven-year-old boy was also wounded.
Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie said: “Yesterday we received news of the brutal killing of Jamie-Lee De Jager. It is extremely sad [and] emotional what transpired to this young mother. We are aware that another child was also shot and caught in the crossfire. He is currently in the Red Cross Hospital.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Henri van Breda guilty of murder, attempted murder
-
[WATCH LIVE] Henri van Breda judgment
-
Robbers hit cash van at Jabulani Mall
-
Parly committee weighs in on Ashwin Willemse's walkout
-
SuperSport to interview all parties involved in Ashwin Willemse walkout
-
Judge: Van Breda’s wounds similar to those described in books of self-injuries
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.