Basic Education Dept: Equal Education's image tarnished by sex harassment claims

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department says recent allegations of sexual harassment at Equal Education are disturbing.

Treasurer Doron Isaacs, Head of National Organizing Luyolo Mazwembe and General Secretary Tshepo Motsepe all resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment against them, by women from within the organization.

The department's Elijah Mhlanga said: “For them to be side-tracked by this means that those who benefit from the work they do might not benefit for a long time.”

Mhlanga says it will be difficult for the organization to hold up its image on the back of these allegations.

“Their image and profile is tarnished and they have to work hard to reclaim their credibility and make sure their profile is such that people can believe in what they stand for.”

Equal Education has launched an internal investigation and its national council has set up an inquiry to consider the matter involving the former general secretary.

