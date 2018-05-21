Basic Education Dept: Equal Education's image tarnished by sex harassment claims
The department's Elijah Mhlanga says it will be difficult for the organization to hold up its image at the back of these allegations.
JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department says recent allegations of sexual harassment at Equal Education are disturbing.
Treasurer Doron Isaacs, Head of National Organizing Luyolo Mazwembe and General Secretary Tshepo Motsepe all resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment against them, by women from within the organization.
The department's Elijah Mhlanga said: “For them to be side-tracked by this means that those who benefit from the work they do might not benefit for a long time.”
Mhlanga says it will be difficult for the organization to hold up its image on the back of these allegations.
“Their image and profile is tarnished and they have to work hard to reclaim their credibility and make sure their profile is such that people can believe in what they stand for.”
Equal Education has launched an internal investigation and its national council has set up an inquiry to consider the matter involving the former general secretary.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Popular in Local
-
SuperSport to interview all parties involved in Ashwin Willemse walkout
-
Murder accused Henri van Breda to learn his fate
-
‘Tired of being patronised’, Ashwin Willemse walks off SuperSport set
-
SuperSport ‘looking into’ Ashwin Willemse walking off set incident
-
One dead, 5 injured in Gauteng head-on collision
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 19 May 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.