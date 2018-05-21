ANC won’t be ‘reckless’ on land expropriation without compensation

The ANC, which held a two-day Land Summit over the weekend, resolved to speed up and implement new laws for land reform.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has given the assurance that it won’t be reckless in pushing ahead with expropriation of land without compensation.

The party has decided that it does not need to amend Section 25 of the Constitution.

While the ANC is yet to explain how expropriation of land without compensation will take place, the party’s Enoch Godongwana insists they won’t be reckless in its implementation.

“The proposal which has been put forward now is not a reckless expropriation without compensation.”

Godongwana says the ANC is still open for talks to mitigate the impact of land reform.

“We would like to engage the private sector and make this transition less painful.”

The ANC has admitted that its policies on land in the past have not worked but says its national executive committee will ratify its final position this weekend.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)