ANC urges its structures to start testing Constitution on land reform

The party says its Land Summit over the weekend has resolved that the constitution does not restrain it from going ahead with land reform plans.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has called on its structures to start testing the constitution and proceed in using Section 25 of the document to expropriate land without compensation.

The ANC’s Ronald Lamola says Nothing is stopping the party from implementing its conference resolution that land must be expropriated without compensation.

“We are saying they must proceed to expropriate and do so without compensation in certain circumstances, and if there is a challenge, they must not be scared to go to court to clarify the principle.”

He says currently there are seven national departments, provincial governments and local municipalities with expropriating powers.

The organisation has called on Parliament to make changes to the current Expropriation Bill by inserting a clause that says land can be expropriated without compensation before passing it.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)