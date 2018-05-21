Africa Month an opportunity to deal with ‘anti-foreigner sentiments’
Nathi Mthethwa says to deepen the knowledge about Africa, legends who have experienced the struggles of apartheid need to be given a platform to impart their knowledge.
JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa says one of the aims of celebrating Africa Month in the country is to deal with anti-foreigner sentiments.
The minister was speaking on the Living Legends colloquium held at Trevor Huddleston Memorial Centre In Johannesburg.
The colloquium included legends like Dorothy Masuka and Don Mattera as panellists.
Mthethwa says to deepen the knowledge about Africa, legends who have experienced the struggles of apartheid need to be given a platform to impart their knowledge.
He says they can help the country to preserve its own history.
“Last week, two of them passed on and we don’t want them to pass on with all this history. We want them while they’re still alive to share what they have with the younger generation.”
Watch Live: The Living Legends #AfricaMonth Colloquium at Trevor Huddleston CR Memorial Centre https://t.co/gZgvI2R1q5— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) May 21, 2018
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Katy Perry slams Meghan Markle's wedding dress
-
Thomas Markle: My daughter looked beautiful
-
Sorry, what did you say Naas?
-
[OPINION] Modern Meghan radicalises the royals
-
Mixed reaction on how Masechaba Ndlovu exposed ‘abusive’ Mampintsha
-
'Neverland Ranch was heart of most sophisticated child sexual abuse ring'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.