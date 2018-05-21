Popular Topics
Africa Month an opportunity to deal with ‘anti-foreigner sentiments’

Nathi Mthethwa says to deepen the knowledge about Africa, legends who have experienced the struggles of apartheid need to be given a platform to impart their knowledge.

FILE: Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa says one of the aims of celebrating Africa Month in the country is to deal with anti-foreigner sentiments.

The minister was speaking on the Living Legends colloquium held at Trevor Huddleston Memorial Centre In Johannesburg.

The colloquium included legends like Dorothy Masuka and Don Mattera as panellists.

Mthethwa says to deepen the knowledge about Africa, legends who have experienced the struggles of apartheid need to be given a platform to impart their knowledge.

He says they can help the country to preserve its own history.

“Last week, two of them passed on and we don’t want them to pass on with all this history. We want them while they’re still alive to share what they have with the younger generation.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

