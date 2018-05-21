6 killed, 19 arrested for drunk driving on WC roads

At least six people died on the roads and traffic officials handed out fines worth R325,000.

CAPE TOWN – At least 19 people have been arrested for drunk driving in the Western Cape over the past weekend.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa says: “We also arrested two speedsters in Beaufort West. The one driver was doing 170km in a 120km zone. The other driver, with his Hyundai Accent, was doing 174km in a 120km zone.”

