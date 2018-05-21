2 children die in Durban wall collapse

Paramedics found two girls aged five and seven with major injuries.

JOHANNESBURG - Two children have been killed after a wall collapse in Kennedy Road informal settlement in Durban.

Netcare911 says nothing could be done for the girls who were declared dead at the scene.

Spokesperson Shawn Herbst said: “Two children were declared dead at the scene and another is in a stable condition. The stable patient was transported to hospital for further medical care. The eThekwini's Fire and Rescue, as well as the police, were on scene to investigate.”