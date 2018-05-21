2 children die in Durban wall collapse

Woman with broken legs still not treated after 3 weeks at Tembisa hospital
JOHANNESBURG - Two children have been killed after a wall collapse in Kennedy Road informal settlement in Durban.
Paramedics found two girls aged five and seven with major injuries.
Netcare911 says nothing could be done for the girls who were declared dead at the scene.
Spokesperson Shawn Herbst said: “Two children were declared dead at the scene and another is in a stable condition. The stable patient was transported to hospital for further medical care. The eThekwini's Fire and Rescue, as well as the police, were on scene to investigate.”
