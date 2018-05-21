1 cop dead, 6 injured in Northgate accident

The police say the officers were attending to a duty call when the accident occurred.

JOHANNESBURG - One police officer has died and six others injured after their vehicle crashed into another in Northgate.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear.

The police's Balan Muthan says the officers were attending to a duty call when the accident occurred.

“About seven members were travelling in a Quantum in the Honeydew area, the vehicle was clipped at an intersection by another private vehicle. There was one fatality.”