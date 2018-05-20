Wynberg pupils hospitalised after found unconscious
Officers also found alcohol outside the premises among many unconscious learners.
CAPE TOWN - Seven pupils from a Wynberg school have been hospitalised after they were found passed out on the pavement.
Cape Town law enforcement received reports of children behaving in an unruly manner outside the high school property during an inter-school event on Saturday.
The school requested the event be shut down and officers were tasked with clearing premises of all pupils.
City of Cape Town's Wayne Dyason said: “The school hosted a food fair and pupils from various schools attended the function. On arrival, officers found a number of children passed out on the pavement and in taxis.”
