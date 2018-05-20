Workers at Midrand horse stables embark on strike

A memorandum of grievances was drawn up by the EFF's management representatives demanding better pay, employment contracts and protective gear against the horses.

JOHANNESBURG - Workers at several horse stables in Randjespark, Midrand, north of Johannesburg have downed tools for alleged poor working conditions.

A memorandum of grievances was drawn up by the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) management representatives demanding better pay, employment contracts and protective gear against the horses.

The workers also demand minimum wage, fair employment practices and decent working hours.

EFF counsellor Ephraem Mothemi says the conditions are unacceptable.

“These people have worked here for a long time and they don’t even have a single benefit. If they get injured, they just take them to a hospital a leave them like that. Sometimes they don’t take to a hospital. When you die here they give your R500.”

Mothemi says they are also calling on the horse racing body, Phumelela, to intervene.

Meanwhile, this stable owner says stables are owned individually with each owner offering different working conditions.

“The EFF has asked us to speak to them with regards to all the trainers, which the trainers do not want to do as we run our businesses in our own capacity. I’m in line with all their requests. I’d be happy to sit down with the EFF as well as my groom and speak to them on a one-on-one basis.”

The stables in the area host horses which are preparing to participate in the Durban July.

