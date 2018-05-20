Two suspects arrested over rape of women (60) in Dutywa

The accused will appear in the Dutywa Magistrates Court soon on charges of rape.

CAPE TOWN - Two suspects have been arrested after a 60-year-old woman was allegedly raped in Dutywa, Eastern Cape on Friday.

The police’s Captain Jackson Manatha said: “I can confirm that police in Dutywa arrested two men, aged 21 and 41 respectively, on Sunday morning. Both suspects are linked to the rape of a 60-year-old woman.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)