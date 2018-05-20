SuperSport ‘looking into’ Ashwin Willimse walking off set incident

Willimse was in studio analysing Saturday's rugby game between Brumbies and the Lions at Ellis Park Stadium.

JOHANNESBURG - SuperSport says it's looking into the on-air incident where one of its analyst walked off set following what appeared to be his dissatisfaction with his colleagues.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Willimse can be heard saying to his fellow presenters Nick Mallet and Naas Botha: “I will not be patronised by two individuals who played in an apartheid, segregated era.”

It's still unclear what led to the incident, but the video has caused outrage on social media.

The former Lions and Springbok wing stepped off set while cameras were rolling during the live show.

The pay channel responded to the incident on Saturday night in a tweet, saying it is looking into the matter.

Willemse played for the Springboks between 2003 and 2007, scoring five tries in 19 appearances.

SuperSport is aware of the on-air incident and is looking into the matter. — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) May 19, 2018

SuperSport views this incident in a serious light - we will conduct a full investigation and interview all relevant individuals. — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) May 19, 2018

Social media users have also weighed in on the matter.

There is nothing unprofessional about what Ashwin Willemse did, professionalism must never be used to protect racists. #AshwinWillemse — Modern Day Pantsula (@Thabiso_Dlamini) May 19, 2018

Tweets in response to Ashwin Willemse walking off set really show how so many white people really believe rugby is their sport. Like they have ownership of it 🤦 fok. — ItsNotReallyShelby (@iiiitsShelby) May 19, 2018

Ashwin Willemse says he was called a quota player so many times, and had to work hard to shake off that tag.



Typically 😴, people who don’t get it, who have no clue, who will never know what is probably a forever of frustration, quick to comment. — ✨ Hloni Mtimkulu ✨ (@Hloni__) May 19, 2018

Protect Ashwin Willemse at all cost !!!!! What he did tonight for players of color is IMPORTANT!!!!! He is national treasure ! #AshwinWillemse — Portia Moemedi (@pookiportia) May 19, 2018

Professionalism. See Ashwin Willemse stand up for what he believes in and what is right with vigour and poise but still gets the message through. #AshwinWillemse

Ashwin is Leadership! — Rushai Gosai (@Rushai) May 20, 2018