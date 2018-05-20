SuperSport ‘looking into’ Ashwin Willemse walking off set incident
Willemse was in studio analysing Saturday's rugby game between Brumbies and the Lions at Ellis Park Stadium.
JOHANNESBURG - SuperSport says it's looking into the on-air incident where one of its analyst walked off set following what appeared to be his dissatisfaction with his colleagues.
Ashwin Willemse was in studio analysing Saturday's rugby game between Brumbies and the Lions at Ellis Park Stadium.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, Willimse can be heard saying to his fellow presenters Nick Mallet and Naas Botha: “I will not be patronised by two individuals who played in an apartheid, segregated era.”
It's still unclear what led to the incident, but the video has caused outrage on social media.
The former Lions and Springbok wing stepped off set while cameras were rolling during the live show.
The pay channel responded to the incident on Saturday night in a tweet, saying it is looking into the matter.
Willemse played for the Springboks between 2003 and 2007, scoring five tries in 19 appearances.
#AshwinWillemse walk out of the #SSRugby studio on air.... pic.twitter.com/6NlPcub0Ti— tys seyffert (@tys_seyffert) May 19, 2018
What was said off air before crossing back live? #SuperSport #AshwinWillemse pic.twitter.com/Hlbv6I9UyB— thebigBAMtheory (@riaan_bam) May 19, 2018
SuperSport is aware of the on-air incident and is looking into the matter.— SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) May 19, 2018
SuperSport views this incident in a serious light - we will conduct a full investigation and interview all relevant individuals.— SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) May 19, 2018
Social media users have also weighed in on the matter.
There is nothing unprofessional about what Ashwin Willemse did, professionalism must never be used to protect racists. #AshwinWillemse— Modern Day Pantsula (@Thabiso_Dlamini) May 19, 2018
Tweets in response to Ashwin Willemse walking off set really show how so many white people really believe rugby is their sport. Like they have ownership of it 🤦 fok.— ItsNotReallyShelby (@iiiitsShelby) May 19, 2018
Ashwin Willemse says he was called a quota player so many times, and had to work hard to shake off that tag.— ✨ Hloni Mtimkulu ✨ (@Hloni__) May 19, 2018
Typically 😴, people who don’t get it, who have no clue, who will never know what is probably a forever of frustration, quick to comment.
Protect Ashwin Willemse at all cost !!!!! What he did tonight for players of color is IMPORTANT!!!!! He is national treasure ! #AshwinWillemse— Portia Moemedi (@pookiportia) May 19, 2018
Professionalism. See Ashwin Willemse stand up for what he believes in and what is right with vigour and poise but still gets the message through. #AshwinWillemse— Rushai Gosai (@Rushai) May 20, 2018
Ashwin is Leadership!
Ashwin Willemse has always loved to play the race card. The man doesn't have much else going for him. Totally out of his depth in this field. Utterly unprofessional and may that be the last of him on our television sets— Francis Waso (@FrankfromCPT) May 20, 2018
Popular in Sport
-
‘Tired of being patronised’, Ashwin Willemse walks off SuperSport set
-
#AshwinWillemse: Xasa slams 'white entitlement behaviour' in rugby
-
Sorry, what did you say Naas?
-
Danny Jordaan faces fresh allegations of sexual harassment
-
Sport Ministry calls for suspension of Nick Mallett and Naas Botha
-
[WATCH] 'Spiderman' de Villiers defies gravity with stunning catch
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.