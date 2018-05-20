Popular Topics
SuperSport ‘looking into’ Ashwin Willemse walking off set incident

Willemse was in studio analysing Saturday's rugby game between Brumbies and the Lions at Ellis Park Stadium.

FILE: Former Lions and Springbok wing Ashwin Willemse. Picture: Facebook.
FILE: Former Lions and Springbok wing Ashwin Willemse. Picture: Facebook.
7 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - SuperSport says it's looking into the on-air incident where one of its analyst walked off set following what appeared to be his dissatisfaction with his colleagues.

Ashwin Willemse was in studio analysing Saturday's rugby game between Brumbies and the Lions at Ellis Park Stadium.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Willimse can be heard saying to his fellow presenters Nick Mallet and Naas Botha: “I will not be patronised by two individuals who played in an apartheid, segregated era.”

It's still unclear what led to the incident, but the video has caused outrage on social media.

The former Lions and Springbok wing stepped off set while cameras were rolling during the live show.

The pay channel responded to the incident on Saturday night in a tweet, saying it is looking into the matter.

Willemse played for the Springboks between 2003 and 2007, scoring five tries in 19 appearances.

Social media users have also weighed in on the matter.

