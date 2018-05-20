Popular Topics
#AshwinWillemse: Xasa slams 'white entitlement behaviour' in rugby

Ashwin Willemse walked off set, saying he will not be patronised by two individuals who played in an apartheid, segregated era.

Former Springbok and SuperSport analyst Ashwin Willemse. Picture: Facebook.com.
Former Springbok and SuperSport analyst Ashwin Willemse. Picture: Facebook.com.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The ministry of sports and recreation says it is shocked at alleged racist behaviour against rugby analyst Ashwin Willemse.

Willemse walked off set during the analysis of the match between Lions and Brumbies where the former Springbok incited that he was labelled a quota player throughout his rugby career.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Willemse can be heard saying to his fellow presenters Nick Mallet and Naas Botha he will not be patronised by two individuals who played in an apartheid, segregated era.

The ministry says it condemns what it calls a continued behaviour of white entitlement in rugby.

Spokesperson for the sports ministry Vuyo Mhaga said: “The minister is shocked by the alleged incident. It has been a problem to many rugby players that they’ve been referred to as the quota beneficiaries and are just there to replace a white face with a black face.”

Mhaga says Minister Tokozile Xasa is unhappy about the alleged views of Mallet and Botha.

SuperSports says it is investigating the incident.

