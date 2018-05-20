Sport Ministry calls for suspension of Nick Mallett and Naas Botha

The Sports Ministry says SuperSport will be endorsing alleged racism if Botha and Mallett are not suspended until an investigation is completed.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Sports and Recreation has called for the suspension of SuperSport analysts Nick Mallett and Naas Botha.

This comes after fellow analyst Ashwin Willemse walked off set, alleging unfair treatment by his colleagues.

The Sports Ministry believes Willemse’s response was based on being called a quota player by the pair and says they should be suspended until an investigation is completed by the sports broadcaster.

In a video, which has since gone viral, Willemse says he was labelled a quota player during his career and accuses Botha and Mallett of patronising him.

While cameras were rolling, the award-winning former rugby player expressed disappointment and added that he is happy that this is now unfolding in public.

The incident has sparked a mixed bag of reactions from South Africans about discipline and sporting codes.

The Sports Ministry says SuperSport will be endorsing alleged racism if Botha and Mallett are not suspended until an investigation is completed.

Spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga says, “Obviously, we’ll call for that [suspension], up until an investigation is done by SuperSport. Failure to do that would be an endorsement, by the sports broadcaster, for an alleged act of racism against Mr Willemse.”

Mhaga adds that the department is expecting SuperSport to conduct a full investigation.

“We [Sports Ministry] expects SuperSport to do a full investigation. Every time elements of racism try to come up we must condemn and isolate it.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)