Simon Yates wins stage 15 to extend Giro lead
Yates attacked 18-kilometres from the finish to leave his rivals in the dust and claim his third stage win on the 176-km ride from Tolmezzo to Sappada.
BENGALURU - Britain’s Simon Yates tightened his grip on the overall lead at the Giro d’Italia on Sunday after storming to victory in Stage 15 with a strong solo effort.
Yates attacked 18-kilometres from the finish to leave his rivals in the dust and claim his third stage win on the 176-km ride from Tolmezzo to Sappada.
The 25-year-old from Bury started the day with a one minute and 24 second lead over Dutch rider and defending champion Tom Dumoulin, who battled hard to finish third behind Miguel Angel Lopez, 41 seconds off the pace.
The win means Yates extended his lead over Dumoulin to two minutes and 11 seconds with one week to go.
Team Sky’s Chris Froome, who won Saturday’s stage on Monte Zoncolan, finished 17th, one minute and 32 seconds behind his fellow Briton and dropped two places to seventh in the overall standings, four minutes and 52 seconds behind Yates.
On a stage peppered with second category climbs, Italian Guilio Ciccone and German Nico Denz led the main group with 30km to go.
Astana rider Lopez attacked with 18km left and the peloton split with Froome dropping back. Yates, who had been patiently biding his time, chose that moment to launch his own devastating attack.
He opened up an 18-second lead over Dumoulin, Lopez, Movistar’s Richard Carapaz, Bharain-Merida’s Domenico Pozzovivo and Frenchman Thibaut Pinot and kept pulling away all the way to the finish line.
Dumoulin, the world time-trial champion, will look to cut Yates’s lead during Tuesday’s 34.2km time trial.
Popular in Sport
-
SuperSport ‘looking into’ Ashwin Willemse walking off set incident
-
‘Tired of being patronised’, Ashwin Willemse walks off SuperSport set
-
Sport Ministry calls for suspension of Nick Mallett and Naas Botha
-
Sorry, what did you say Naas?
-
#AshwinWillemse: Xasa slams 'white entitlement behaviour' in rugby
-
Danny Jordaan faces fresh allegations of sexual harassment
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.