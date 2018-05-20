Popular Topics
Saudi Arabia releases 1,000 Ethiopian prisoners

The decision was made following a request by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who was in Riyadh on an official visit this week.

Ethiopia's new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed delivers a speech during a rally in Ambo, about 120km west of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on 11 April 2018. Picture: AFP.
Ethiopia's new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed delivers a speech during a rally in Ambo, about 120km west of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on 11 April 2018. Picture: AFP.
2 hours ago

ADDIS ABABA - Saudi Arabia has agreed to release 1,000 Ethiopian nationals who have been in prison in the Gulf state for a variety of offences, Ethiopian state affiliated media said on Saturday.

The decision was made following a request by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who was in Riyadh on an official visit this week, Fana Broadcasting Corporation reported.

The agency said among the detainees were 100 women. It did not disclose what the charges were. Hundreds of thousands of Ethiopian nationals live in the Gulf region, mostly in Saudi Arabia.

Officials in Riyadh are in the process of deporting more than 500,000 illegal Ethiopian migrants. So far, 160,000 have arrived back in the Horn of Africa country.

