Ramaphosa says weak policies behind slow land reforms

Cyril Ramaphosa says the ANC welcomes opinions by people from various sectors on its resolution to expropriate land without compensation.

BOKSBURG – African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa's land has so far been owned, controlled and managed in a way which has prevented the extraction of its full value.

The president says the party welcomes opinions by people from various sectors on its resolution to expropriate land without compensation.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the ANC's first Land Summit in Boksburg on Saturday.

President Ramaphosa says it needs to be acknowledged that the lack of progress in land reform can be attributed to weaknesses in the institutions responsible for effecting policies and inconsistencies in legislation.

“To our people and indeed to all people, land is about dignity, identity and security.”

Ramaphosa says there are many challenges which have stalled land reform.

“Including misguided interventions and to a misallocation of resources.”

Workshop presentation by delegates are set to continue on Sunday.

@MyANC spoke to Advocate Ngcukaitobi on the sidelines during the first day of the #LandSummit on the key issues covered during his input to this morning’s plenary session pic.twitter.com/Exi92nJSLA — African National Congress (@MYANC) May 19, 2018

“The Freedom Charter as adopted in 1955 clearly declares that - the land shall be shared among those who work it - it is women who work the land...” Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi #LandSummit pic.twitter.com/zueCeQCosT — African National Congress (@MYANC) May 19, 2018

Former President Cde Jacob Zuma is in attendance at the Land Summit and participating in the commission on constitutional & legal issues pertaining to the land question #LandSummit pic.twitter.com/LKMNB7WWRs — African National Congress (@MYANC) May 19, 2018

The various commissions are discussing 4 broad areas - section 25 clause of the Constitution; redistribution; restitution & agrarian reform #LandSummit pic.twitter.com/SKkQhfrldY — African National Congress (@MYANC) May 19, 2018

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)