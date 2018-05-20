Popular Topics
Ramaphosa says weak policies behind slow land reforms

Cyril Ramaphosa says the ANC welcomes opinions by people from various sectors on its resolution to expropriate land without compensation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during the first day of the ANC's Land Summit in Boksburg. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter.
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during the first day of the ANC's Land Summit in Boksburg. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter.
3 hours ago

BOKSBURG – African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa's land has so far been owned, controlled and managed in a way which has prevented the extraction of its full value.

The president says the party welcomes opinions by people from various sectors on its resolution to expropriate land without compensation.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the ANC's first Land Summit in Boksburg on Saturday.

President Ramaphosa says it needs to be acknowledged that the lack of progress in land reform can be attributed to weaknesses in the institutions responsible for effecting policies and inconsistencies in legislation.

“To our people and indeed to all people, land is about dignity, identity and security.”

Ramaphosa says there are many challenges which have stalled land reform.

“Including misguided interventions and to a misallocation of resources.”

Workshop presentation by delegates are set to continue on Sunday.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

