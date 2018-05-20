Priyanka Chopra's message for Meghan Markle
Priyanka Chopra has hailed the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a symbol of 'change and hope'.
LONDON - Priyanka Chopra penned a touching message to her friend Meghan Markle after attending her wedding to Prince Harry.
The Quantico actress was among the guests who watched her close friend - who is now known as the Duchess of Sussex - tie the knot with the 33-year-old royal at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday and she's written a touching message to the former Suits star, admitting it felt as though time had stood still when she saw them together.
Chopra shared a photo of the happy couple on Instagram along with the message.
Every once in a while there is a moment when time stands still.. that happened today.. You my friend.. were the epitome of grace, love and beauty. Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope. Both things that the world needs desperately. Thank you for being the perfect picture of all things good.. seeing your union and love blessed in front of my eyes Made me so happy.. and tear up! 😑 I wish you both love happiness and togetherness always.. 💕
Meanwhile, Sir Elton John - who performed at the couple's wedding reception - also shared a photo of Harry and Meghan on Instagram.
He shared a quote by Maya Angelou alongside the image, which started off with: "Love recognises no barriers."
And his husband, David Furnish, felt honoured to have been invited to the wedding.
He wrote on his Instagram account: "Such an honour to witness their beautiful union. True love knows no boundaries. A proud day for Britain and an inspirational day for the rest of the world."
Victoria Beckham - who also attended the wedding alongside her husband David Beckham - took to social media to congratulate Meghan and Harry.
And David shared on his own page: "What a proud day for our country today! Watching Harry as happy as he was makes us all proud of the man and person he has always been...what a day! @kensingtonroyal (sic)"
