Priyanka Chopra's message for Meghan Markle

Priyanka Chopra has hailed the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a symbol of 'change and hope'.

LONDON - Priyanka Chopra penned a touching message to her friend Meghan Markle after attending her wedding to Prince Harry.

The Quantico actress was among the guests who watched her close friend - who is now known as the Duchess of Sussex - tie the knot with the 33-year-old royal at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday and she's written a touching message to the former Suits star, admitting it felt as though time had stood still when she saw them together.

Chopra shared a photo of the happy couple on Instagram along with the message.

Meanwhile, Sir Elton John - who performed at the couple's wedding reception - also shared a photo of Harry and Meghan on Instagram.

He shared a quote by Maya Angelou alongside the image, which started off with: "Love recognises no barriers."

And his husband, David Furnish, felt honoured to have been invited to the wedding.

He wrote on his Instagram account: "Such an honour to witness their beautiful union. True love knows no boundaries. A proud day for Britain and an inspirational day for the rest of the world."

Victoria Beckham - who also attended the wedding alongside her husband David Beckham - took to social media to congratulate Meghan and Harry.

And David shared on his own page: "What a proud day for our country today! Watching Harry as happy as he was makes us all proud of the man and person he has always been...what a day! @kensingtonroyal (sic)"