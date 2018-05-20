Popular Topics
Power restored in north-eastern suburbs of Johannesburg

It’s understood wildfires caused the cables at the Kelvin Station to trip, leading to major power interruptions.

City Power technicians on site working on the full restoration of the Kelvin Power Station outage. Picture: @CityPowerJhb/Twitter.
City Power technicians on site working on the full restoration of the Kelvin Power Station outage. Picture: @CityPowerJhb/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - City Power has restored electricity to most areas in the north-eastern suburbs of Johannesburg affected by an unplanned power outage at Kelvin Power Station on Sunday morning.

It’s understood wildfires caused the cables at the Kelvin Station to trip, leading to major power interruptions.

The utility says power has been restored in the majority of the areas, although it’s possible that some parts may still be experiencing shortages.

Spokesperson Sol Masolo said: “Residents who are still without electricity are urged to contact our call centre. But power has been restored for most areas that were affected by power interruptions.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

