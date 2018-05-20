Police searching for suspects after cash-in-transit heist in Southdale
It’s understood the cash van was stopped at a shopping centre when the driver was accosted by eight armed criminals.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for criminals who were involved in a cash-in-transit heist in Southdale, Johannesburg.
Police say they forced the security guard to open the back of the van before taking an undisclosed amount of cash.
The police’s Mavela Masondo said: “The suspects are still at large and we’re appealing to the community come forward if they have information that can assist us in our investigation.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
