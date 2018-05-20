Parkwood residents demand land, housing in violent protests
Hundreds of people have left their homes to join the fight, armed with stones, planks and sticks.
CAPE TOWN - Tensions are running high in Parkwood, Cape Town, where violent protests are underway.
More than 200 residents have taken to the streets in anger, demanding land and housing.
Hundreds of people have left their homes to join the fight, armed with stones, planks and sticks.
Demonstrators are throwing petrol bombs and stones at police and other law enforcement officials.
Parkwood community members held a peaceful protest on Prince George Drive between Parkwood and Southfield ON Saturday night.
However around 6 in the evening more people joined and stayed overnight.
Resident Shereen Swarts says she is in desperate need of a house and wants the government to act.
“I have three children and when it rains, I must take the buckets and put them there, but they overflow. Now why can’t they build a house for me here.”
#ParkwoodProtest Parkwood protestors throwing stones at an Inyala vehicle. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/LVYTWybHFp— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 20, 2018
#ParkwoodProtest Angry Parkwood residents are protesting, demanding land and housing. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/Fs7lnrxry8— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 20, 2018
Popular in Local
-
‘Tired of being patronised’, Ashwin Willemse walks off SuperSport set
-
#AshwinWillemse: Xasa slams 'white entitlement behaviour' in rugby
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 19 May 2018
-
SuperSport ‘looking into’ Ashwin Willemse walking off set incident
-
Wynberg pupils hospitalised after found unconscious
-
Danny Jordaan faces fresh allegations of sexual harassment
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.