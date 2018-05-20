Popular Topics
Parkwood residents demand land, housing in violent protests

Hundreds of people have left their homes to join the fight, armed with stones, planks and sticks.

More than 200 residents have taken to the streets in anger, demanding land and housing. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Tensions are running high in Parkwood, Cape Town, where violent protests are underway.

More than 200 residents have taken to the streets in anger, demanding land and housing.

Hundreds of people have left their homes to join the fight, armed with stones, planks and sticks.

Demonstrators are throwing petrol bombs and stones at police and other law enforcement officials.

Parkwood community members held a peaceful protest on Prince George Drive between Parkwood and Southfield ON Saturday night.

However around 6 in the evening more people joined and stayed overnight.

Resident Shereen Swarts says she is in desperate need of a house and wants the government to act.

“I have three children and when it rains, I must take the buckets and put them there, but they overflow. Now why can’t they build a house for me here.”

