One dead, 5 injured in Gauteng head-on collision

Authorities say three men were lying outside the light motor vehicle while three others were found inside.

CAPE TOWN - One man was killed, and five others injured after what is believed to have been a head-on collision on the R554 in Vanderbijlpark.

It’s understood several services, including ER24 paramedics, arrived on the scene to find a bakkie and light motor vehicle in the middle of the road.

Authorities say three men were lying outside the light motor vehicle while three others were found inside.

A road closure was initiated while paramedics attended to the patients.

ER24’s Russel Meiring said: “treatment and advanced life support intervention were immediately initiated for the patients to stabilise the critically injured. Unfortunately, after some time one of the critically injured succumbed to their injuries and was later declared dead. Once all the patients were treated, they were transported to a nearby hospital.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)