One dead, 5 injured in Gauteng head-on collision
Authorities say three men were lying outside the light motor vehicle while three others were found inside.
CAPE TOWN - One man was killed, and five others injured after what is believed to have been a head-on collision on the R554 in Vanderbijlpark.
It’s understood several services, including ER24 paramedics, arrived on the scene to find a bakkie and light motor vehicle in the middle of the road.
Authorities say three men were lying outside the light motor vehicle while three others were found inside.
A road closure was initiated while paramedics attended to the patients.
ER24’s Russel Meiring said: “treatment and advanced life support intervention were immediately initiated for the patients to stabilise the critically injured. Unfortunately, after some time one of the critically injured succumbed to their injuries and was later declared dead. Once all the patients were treated, they were transported to a nearby hospital.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 19 May 2018
-
SuperSport ‘looking into’ Ashwin Willemse walking off set incident
-
‘Tired of being patronised’, Ashwin Willemse walks off SuperSport set
-
Sport Ministry calls for suspension of Nick Mallett and Naas Botha
-
2 suspects arrested in EC after being caught with 6 sheep in Tazz
-
#AshwinWillemse: Xasa slams 'white entitlement behaviour' in rugby
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.