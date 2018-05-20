NSRI assists ill Filipino sailor in Richards Bay

‘US, China putting trade war on hold’
CAPE TOWN - A 23-year-old man has been assisted by the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) after he experienced an anxiety attack in Richards Bay.
It is understood the vessel was stationary offshore at a port.
Paramedics were called to the scene and the man was transported to a hospital.
NSRI’s Craig Lambinon said: “On Sunday morning, NSRI Richards Bay rescued a 23-year-old Filipino patient from a motor vessel at anchorage off-shore of Richards Bay Port. Without incident, the patient was brought onto NSRI rescue craft.”
