North eastern parts of JHB without power

JOHANNESBURG - Residents in the north eastern parts of Johannesburg have been left without power after a veld fire tripped lines at the Kelvin Power Station.

City Power's Sol Masolo has appealed with residents to be patient.

“We’ve noted that there was a veld fire that caused the cables at the Kelvin Power Station to trip. Our technical team is currently in the area and we’re doing everything possible to restore power as quickly we possibly can.”