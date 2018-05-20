North eastern parts of JHB without power
City Power says it has dispatched a team to the area and it's unclear when power will be restored to the affected areas.
JOHANNESBURG - Residents in the north eastern parts of Johannesburg have been left without power after a veld fire tripped lines at the Kelvin Power Station.
City Power says it has dispatched a team to the area.
It's unclear when power will be restored to the affected areas.
City Power's Sol Masolo has appealed with residents to be patient.
“We’ve noted that there was a veld fire that caused the cables at the Kelvin Power Station to trip. Our technical team is currently in the area and we’re doing everything possible to restore power as quickly we possibly can.”
Dear @CityofJoburgZA residents, please take note of the affected areas due to a tripped feeder at the Kelvin Power Station. Estimated time of restoration has not been confirmed yet. Apologies for the inconvenience caused. ^RT pic.twitter.com/6mIlJXE7hs— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) May 20, 2018
