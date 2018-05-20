MPs praise Philip Tabane for uniting people during apartheid
Tabane passed away on Friday at the age of 84 at a hospital in Mamelodi.
JOHANNESBURG - Members of Parliament have sent condolences to the friends, family and colleagues of late jazz artist Dr Philip Tabane.
The legend is well known for his composition for the theme tune of hit drama series Muvhango.
Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says the late jazz icon's music was a uniting force in the dark times of oppression.
“He was among the South African jazz greats whose pioneering music defied the constraints of oppression at the height of apartheid and showcased our country’s unique and remarkable talent to the world.”
Thabane was known for his distinct music style of passionate screams guitar notes.
The jazzman toured the United States in the 1970s alongside the likes of Herbie Hancock and Miles Davis.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
