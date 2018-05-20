Leicester sign Portugal defender Pereira
The 24-year-old, named in Portugal’s World Cup squad, has signed for a fee quoted by British media at about £22 million.
LONDON - Leicester City have signed Portugal full back Ricardo Pereira from Porto on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Saturday.
The move will be finalised when international clearance is granted on 9 June.
The right back will be reunited with Leicester manager Claude Puel, for whom he played at French club Nice.
“The atmosphere, the fans and the football of the Premier League makes it the best in the world,” Pereira told the club’s television channel.
Leicester, surprise champions two years ago, finished ninth in the standings after an inconsistent campaign.
