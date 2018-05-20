Goudveld flare-ups contained

It's understood the blaze is under control and fire fighters are monitoring the scene.

CAPE TOWN - Residents have been concerned over a smoke which has flared up north of Goudveld in the Western Cape.

Authorities have assured the public there is no danger to houses.

SANParks’ Nandi Mgwadlamba said: “The controlled burn is contained. There were flare-ups inside the burnt area, but the control burn was done last month.”