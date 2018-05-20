Electricity restored in certain north-eastern areas of Joburg
Several areas were left without electricity when a veld fire tripped lines at the Kelvin Power Station.
JOHANNESBURG - Power has been restored in certain areas affected by an outage in the north-eastern parts of Johannesburg.
Technicians and firefighters have been on the scene and the blaze has been put out.
City Power’s Sol Masolo says they are working to restore power completely by the end of the day.
“There are still a few areas that are still without electricity, but we’re busy working on the repair.”
Dear @CityofJoburgZA residents, please take note of the affected areas due to a tripped feeder at the Kelvin Power Station. Estimated time of restoration has not been confirmed yet. Apologies for the inconvenience caused. ^RT pic.twitter.com/6mIlJXE7hs— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) May 20, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
