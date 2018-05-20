DTI aims to woo Shanghai investors to SA’s Special Economic Zones

The department says SEZs are part of the strategic initiatives that the government has marked for speeding up the country’s industrial development plans.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Trade and Industry says deputy minister Bulelani Magwanishe is set to lead an Investment Roadshow to Shanghai later in May.

The department says the trip is aimed at wooing investors to the South African Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and will give representatives of the South African government an opportunity to present the value-proposition of South African SEZs to potential investors and financial institutions.

Departmental spokesperson Sidwell Medupe said: “The Investment Roadshow will take place in a form of workshops, where the South African SEZs delegation, led by the DTI, will make presentations on the country’s SEZs’ opportunities and incentives.”

The department adds that SEZs are part of the strategic initiatives that the government has marked for speeding up the country’s industrial development plans.

The deputy minister says according to the industrial policy action plan, SEZs are used to stimulate foreign and domestic investment.

Earlier this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa led a delegation to a Commonwealth Summit to London, where he used his visit to kick off his drive for R1,2 trillion in foreign direct investment in South Africa.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)