Disgruntled ANC KZN members accuse NEC of abandoning its responsibility

Hundreds of members from six divided regions in KwaZulu-Natal gathered at Curries Fountain where a memorandum of demands and grievances was read out.

DURBAN - Disgruntled African National Congress (ANC) members from six divided regions in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) are demanding the national executive committee (NEC)’s direct intervention in the provincial manipulation of branches and a manufactured voters roll.

Hundreds of members from the Moses Mabhida, Harry Gwala, AbaQulusi, uKhahlamba, eThekwini and Lower South Coast regions gathered at Curries Fountain where a memorandum of demands and grievances was read out.

These six regions are the only ones left ahead of a planned provincial conference expected to take place at the end of May.

The aggrieved members - who are largely believed to form part of the Cyril Ramaphosa and Senzo Mchunu faction - accuse the NEC of abandoning its responsibility to deal with their grievances.

#ANCKZN Here is the memorandum from disgruntled branches in the Moses Mabhida, Abaqulusi, eThekwini, Harry Gwala , uKhahlamba and Lower South Coast regions. ZN pic.twitter.com/XoUsYgPTrS — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 20, 2018

Among the grievances highlighted in the memorandum, including the alleged use of state resources to fund corrupt activities within the ANC.

The disgruntled members also claim most of the Branch General Meetings need to be reconvened because there was either a tampering with voters rolls or the deliberate exclusion of ANC members in good standing.

This also includes the roping in of people from the taxi industry to preside over gatherings despite not formally belonging to the organisation.

#ANCKZN [WATCH] Moses Mabhida REC member Mtuza Mkhize says they don’t want to have any conferences sit in that region until they get answers on who is killings comrades in KZN. ZN pic.twitter.com/z3n93QIuiU — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 20, 2018

As a part of the interventions being requested by the regions is for the NEC to directly investigate the use of metro police, SA Police Service and the bodyguards of MECs who are allegedly being used to intimidate members who are outspoken about corruption.

#ANCKZN [WATCH] Msomi says there’s one person at the centre of all of KZN’s issues & killings.He says the NEC knows who this person is and the blood of slain politicians is on this person’s hands. Msomi says they will make “KZN ungovernable” if their grievances aren’t heard.ZN pic.twitter.com/vo1AIhgb7F — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 20, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)