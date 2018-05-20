Danny Jordaan faces fresh allegations of sexual harassment

It's reported a niece of a top politician opened the case against Jordaan at the Parkview Police Station this week.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Football Association (Safa) boss Danny Jordaan is reportedly facing new allegations of sexual harassment after a prominent author opened a case against him.

The Sunday Times is reporting that the niece of a top politician opened the case at the Parkview Police Station this week.

This adds to the cases of sexual harassment against the Safa boss with the initial one being opened by former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson after she accused him of raping her over 25 years ago at a hotel in Port Elizabeth.

She opened a case last year in which Jordaan retaliated last month by opening a case of defamation against Ferguson.

The Sunday Times is reporting that the 40-year-old author alleges that Jordaan groped her, tried to force himself on her and attempted to rip off her underwear at a five-star hotel in Sandton in 2011.

In her affidavit to police, the woman says the Safa boss sexually assaulted her on three occasions including during a meeting at Safa House in Nasrec.

The paper is reporting that Jordaan's lawyer has responded to the latest allegations by saying they seem to be an attempt to render her client ineligible to stand for the Safa Presidency next week.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)