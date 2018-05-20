DA concerned by Nsfas’ ‘failure’ to make payments to TVET college students
Students were protesting over several reasons, including the delay in Nsfas loan payments.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has expressed deep concern over the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas)’s alleged failure to make allowance payment to students at Maluti TVET College in Bethlehem.
This comes after the violent protest erupted at the TVET college earlier this week.
It’s understood demonstrating students caused damage worth R15 million when they set fire to the central office and five vehicles on the main campus.
The DA’s Andricus van der Westhuizen says, “While we believe that students do have valid problems, that should be addressed urgently, we cannot condone this kind of behaviour. This is standing in the way of education and it’s not enhancing the position of our TVET colleges.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
