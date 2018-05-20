Cops probe possible link between abandoned car in Fordsburg and cash heists
Police are investigating whether the vehicle or firearms found inside were involved in the recent cash-in-transit heists.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating whether an abandoned vehicle that was found in Johannesburg central has been involved in any other crimes.
Crime Intelligence recovered a red Audi on Saturday with a number of weapons and ammunition in Fordsburg.
Police are investigating whether the vehicle or firearms were involved in the recent cash-in-transit heists.
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “Officers opened up the boot and discovered one AK47, an R5 riffles, a revolver and 30 loose AK47 rounds. There will be an investigation to determine if the firearms could be linked to the recent cash-in-transit heists.”
Minnaar says that no arrests have been made.
“There’s no lead at this point in time but it’s believed this powerful ammunition could be linked to cash-in-transit heists.”
WATCH: Cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg
Great work by @JMPDSafety Undercover Unit they recovered a Hijacked Audi S3 at Bree& High street and inside the vehicle they recovered— AsktheChiefJMPD (@AsktheChiefJMPD) May 19, 2018
📌1x AK 47 and 1 x R5 with 2 x Full Riffle magazines .
📌1x 38 special fly wheel.
📌30 Loose AK Rounds.
📌3 x false plates ⭐⭐#BuyaMthetho pic.twitter.com/W8nJSOc3sT
