Cops probe possible link between abandoned car in Fordsburg and cash heists

Police are investigating whether the vehicle or firearms found inside were involved in the recent cash-in-transit heists.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating whether an abandoned vehicle that was found in Johannesburg central has been involved in any other crimes.

Crime Intelligence recovered a red Audi on Saturday with a number of weapons and ammunition in Fordsburg.

Police are investigating whether the vehicle or firearms were involved in the recent cash-in-transit heists.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “Officers opened up the boot and discovered one AK47, an R5 riffles, a revolver and 30 loose AK47 rounds. There will be an investigation to determine if the firearms could be linked to the recent cash-in-transit heists.”

Minnaar says that no arrests have been made.

“There’s no lead at this point in time but it’s believed this powerful ammunition could be linked to cash-in-transit heists.”

