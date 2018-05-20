Back to work, Prince Harry & Meghan to delay honeymoon
The couple will attend their first official royal engagement as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — the 70th birthday patronage celebration for Prince Charles.
LONDON - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will delay heading off for their honeymoon, instead of attending a birthday party for his father Prince Charles just days after marrying in a ground-breaking ceremony that blended the modern with the traditional.
After a day that saw the couple exchange vows in a medieval chapel at Windsor Castle under the gaze of royals, celebrities, and a global television audience of many millions, Harry and Meghan spent Saturday evening partying with friends in privacy.
They will head home to their cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace before attending their first official royal engagement as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — the 70th birthday patronage celebration for Prince Charles.
WATCH: No honeymoon just yet for the newlywed royal couple
The outdoor event marks the heir to the throne’s milestone birthday - which falls in November - by recognizing Charles’ patronages and military affiliations as well as others involved in charities supported by the royal.
On Sunday, while the Queen attended church, there was no sign of the newlyweds.
So far, the destination of their honeymoon is unknown, with some media guessing they might travel to Botswana, possibly to an exclusive safari camp which the couple visited in August last year, just a few months before they announced their engagement.
Harry sourced the diamond in Meghan’s engagement ring from Botswana, the world’s biggest producer.
The marriage of Harry, 33, a former royal wild child and sixth-in-line to the British throne, and 36-year-old Meghan, a divorcee whose mother is African-American, and father is white, was like no other the royal family has seen before.
“Kisstory” said the Sunday on Sunday newspaper. “Harry and Meg’s historic change for the monarch.” “There is power in love,” said the Sunday Times, referencing a passionate sermon by US Episcopalian Bishop Michael Bruce Curry.
They crowned the day with a black-tie dinner and party where Meghan was expected to make a speech and the couple were expected to have their first dance.
Some media reported that Prince Charles had wedding guests rolling with laughter with his speech after cracking a joke about changing Harry’s nappy.
At around 11.00pm, fireworks lit up the night sky.
